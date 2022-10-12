Pewnelope May Timms Coda

PENELOPE MAY TIMMS CODA, age 90, of Lexington, Ky., passed away on Thursday September 29, 2022.
She was born January 13, 1932, in North Tonawanda, N.Y., to Ronald and Dorothy Timms.
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 10:19 am
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
PENELOPE MAY TIMMS CODA, age 90, of Lexington, Ky., passed away on Thursday September 29, 2022.
She was born January 13, 1932, in North Tonawanda, N.Y., to Ronald and Dorothy Timms.
Penny is survived by her adoring family; her husband of 60 years, Vanta E. Coda: daughters Lexa Coda Berry (Mark Hall), Kara Coda Cumalander (Ray) and son Vanta E. Coda II (Allison); grandchildren Chase Berry, Holden Berry, Leah Berry, Nicholas Marsh, Sara Marsh (Sam), Vanta Coda III, Zane Coda, Beau Coda; brother Wayne Timms and sister Sandra Wilson (Bill) and four nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ronald Christopher Timms and Dorothy Penelope Skinner Timms. Raised in Welland, Ontario, Canada, Penny was a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology and became an art buyer for Higbee's of Cleveland, Ohio. She later worked for the Island Creek Stores company and served her community as Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader.
Penny lived a life of distinction as a dedicated wife, mother, and friend. Her family's life took her to Chicago, Ill., Holden, W.Va., Cincinnati, Ohio, and for the past 42 years Lexington, Ky. Penny was an avid reader, traveler, cook and homemaker. She was most dedicated to her family above all else and her fur friends which brought her comfort; Shawn, Ashley, Delta, Nestle and Hachi.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Clark Legacy Center, 601 E. Brannon Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356. Remembrance Service will be held at the Legacy Center at noon, officiated by Pastor Greg Chandler of Southland Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/ or Southland Christian Church 5001 Harrodsburg Road Nicholasville, KY 40356. www.clarklegacycenter.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.