Rev. John Jr. Wiley

REVEREND JOHN WILEY JR., 91 of Phico, W.Va., was born June 25, 1931, in Little Harts Creek, W.Va., a son of the late John and Mary Wiley Sr.
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, he took his last breath on earth and his first in Heaven with his Lord and Savior where he will celebrate a heavenly anniversary of 70 years with his bride.
Reverend Wiley was retired from the Mountaineer Gas Company where he worked for 40 years in Logan, W.Va. He is currently the pastor and member of the Crossroads Community Church of Chapmanville, W.Va., where he has pastored for the last 50 years. He was a dedicated husband to his wife Mary Wiley, of 64 years, and a loving father to Karen and Tim. He was a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, a true servant of God, who loved to share with the lost and the least, a giving and caring neighbor, and a friend to all who crossed his path. His hobbies included wood working, beekeeping, gardening, fishing, and hunting. His greatest joy was sharing about how many miles he could walk daily to family and friends
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; three sisters, Wilmalee Wiley, Garnetta (Alfred) Pack, and Lenora (Joe) Mitchel; brother, Arvil Wiley; two brothers-in-law, Johnny Holbrook and Jimmy Baker.
Survivors include his children, Karen (Brian) Kilgore of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Tim Wiley of Phico, W.Va.; siblings Minerva Holbrook, Silford (Delma) Wiley, Sarah Baker, Norma Wiley, Velma (Mike) Dylag, Oswald (Drema) Wiley, Linda (Vic) Dent; grandchildren Timmy (Kara) Wiley, Jefferey (Kelly) Wiley, Kala (John) Tupper, Alexis (Tyler) Edwards, Madison Kilgore, and William (Melissa) Christian; great-grandchildren Amelia Wiley, Nora Wiley, Caroline Tupper, Samuel Tupper, Jonathan Wiley, Sadie Wiley, William B. Christian, Chase Christian, Jacob Christian, and baby Edwards on the way. Also, his Crossroads Community Church family, host of friends and neighbors, and his dedicated caregivers, Jinnie Attinger and Sharon Foster.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Crossroads Community Church in Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Joe Lane officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at Pecks Mill, W.Va.
Friends may call from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Crossroads Community Church.
Pallbearers will be William Christian, Timmy Wiley, Jeff Wiley, John Tupper, Tyler Edwards, and Doug Adams.
Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is serving the Wiley family.