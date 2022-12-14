Thank you for Reading.

Rev. John Jr. Wiley
REVEREND JOHN WILEY JR., 91 of Phico, W.Va., was born June 25, 1931, in Little Harts Creek, W.Va., a son of the late John and Mary Wiley Sr.

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, he took his last breath on earth and his first in Heaven with his Lord and Savior where he will celebrate a heavenly anniversary of 70 years with his bride.

