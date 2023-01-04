Richard Boyd Wood

RICHARD "RICK" BOYD WOOD, 62 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born May 13, 1960, in Logan, W.Va., son of the late Edith Louise Wood Rollings. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny "Bob" Wood. He was a graduate of Logan High School and retired from Lowes in Barboursville, W.Va. Rick was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, NASCAR fan and enjoyed spending time with his wife Gladys, whether it be watching the Price Is Right together or going to thrift stores. Rick never met a stranger and left everyone he encountered with a smile. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Gladys Walters Wood of Huntington, W.Va.; two bonus children, Melanie (Sara) of Crawfordsville, Ind., and Paula (John) of Catlettsburg, Ky.; granddaughter Kathy (Phillip) of Summit, Ky.; one sister, Barbara Mays Wood-Cox of Logan, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, one great- great-grandson; and countless friends. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Saturday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.