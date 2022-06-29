RICHARD LYNN LIGHT, "DICKIE" 74, passed away on June 16, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn., after a courageous battle with cancer. Richard was born on Oct. 4, 1947, to William Joseph Light and Helen Louise Withrow in Peach Creek, West Virginia.
Richard bravely served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and National Defense Service Medal Sharpshooter (Rifle).
He later worked as a brick mason and was a master at his craft.
Richard was a son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was an avid race fan and loved baseball and the Tennessee Titans.
He is survived by his brother, Doug Light, his sister, Becky Chapman (Danny), and brother, Thomas Light (Eva) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Light and sister, Harriet Light McKnight.
Richard was very loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His legacy is one of strength, humor and compassion for others. He taught us valuable lessons about love and courage, even in the last hours of his life.
A memorial service will be held at noon on July 7, 2022, at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, Tenn., 37221. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.