RONALD CHARLES McCORMICK of Steger, Illinois, born July 10, 1933, at Monitor W.Va., transcended this life on May 12, 2021. Ronald was the son of the late Clovis and Virginia McCormack of Cherry Tree. Celebration of Life for Ronald to be held in meeting room at the Chief Logan Lodge on July 16 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at 1 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in the Garden of Devotion. Public is welcome to attend. 1948 Featherweight Champ - Fastest Technical knockout - referee Jack Dempsey. Grew up in the community of Cherry Tree. Sargent McCormick, 1951 graduate of Logan High School, trained as a paratrooper, and served three years in Korean War: Good Conduct medal; National Defense Service medal; Korean Service Medal; Bronze Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal; Combat Infantryman Badge. Retired from Ford Motor Company as Chief Inspector at the Stamping plant, Chicago Heights, Illinois in 1978. Survived by daughter Rhonda Shambo and son Ronald Charles McCormick Junior; grandchildren Amber Shambo, Rachel Rossboroug Jeremiah Shambo and Michael McCormick; great-grandchildren Eliza Blastick, Julia French, Talmadge French, Joseph Shambo, Hunter Shambo; son-in-law Joe Shambo; brother Robert McCormack and friend Cindy Prostko. Celebration of Life at meeting room on July 16 at 10 a.m. at the Chief Logan Lodge. Interment at 1 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens with military honors in the Garden of Devotion. Public is welcome to attend.