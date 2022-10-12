RONALD LEE GARRETT, 81, of Garrett Fork, Chapmanville, W.Va., departed this life on October 7, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va.
He was born January 1, 1941, in Chapmanville, W.Va., the son of the late Charles Garrett and Lottie Kinser Garrett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peter D. and Jane Garrett and Grover and Hester Ratliff Kinser, one grandchild, Luke Alan Stollings, one sister, Mary Phillips Lucas, three brothers, Franklin, Raymond and Michael Garrett, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Biddie Ball, and friend, Roger "Kilroy" Bryant.
Ronald was a member of the Chapmanville Church of Christ, and Garrett Fork Crime watch. He was a US Army veteran and a 1960 graduate of Chapmanville High School. Ronald enjoyed gardening, spending time with his children, grandchildren and his church family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda Garrett; one daughter, Ronda (Arvil Raymond) Stollings; one son, Brian (Tommie Alice) Garrett; two sisters, Veda Crum and Sandy Gunther; six grandchildren, Dylan Cowley, Matthew Cowley, Joseph, Gabe, Dorothy and Noah Stollings; and a special grandniece, Destiny Ellis.
Services at 2 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Chapmanville Church of Christ with John Steele officiating. Burial in Charles Garrett Cemetery, Chapmanville, W.Va., with military graveside rites, conducted by the Chapmanville American Legion.
Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the church.
Pallbearers will be James Garrett, Terry Phillips, Michael Dotson, Michael Pridemore, Joseph Stollings, Dylan Cowley and Matthew Cowley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alvis "Jr." Vance, Eugene Mazzocchi, Doug Smith, Fred Riffe, Hank Kessler, Floyd Browning, Delbert "Dee" White, Sammy Garrett and Roy Justice.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers make donations to the Chapmanville Church of Christ, P.O. Box 982, Chapmanville, WV, 25508 or to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc., P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN, 377222-9900.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.