Thank you for Reading.

Ronald Lee Garrett

Screenshot

RONALD LEE GARRETT, 81, of Garrett Fork, Chapmanville, W.Va., departed this life on October 7, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va.

He was born January 1, 1941, in Chapmanville, W.Va., the son of the late Charles Garrett and Lottie Kinser Garrett.

Tags

Recommended for you