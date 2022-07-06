Roy Edward Jr. Hurst

ROY EDWARD HURST JR., 78-years-old, from Shady Spring, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lundale, W.Va., to Roy Edward Hurst Sr. and Pauline Blankenship Hurst. Many people loved Roy. He met his beloved wife of 57 years, Alice Vance, in high school, and they continued to have a long-distance relationship while he served in the United States Air Force and she worked for the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. They married in Lebanon, Virginia, in 1964. Roy and Alice were Members of Claypool United Methodist Church. Roy enjoyed studying the Bible and loved to discuss scripture. Roy was an avid golfer and loved to spend time golfing with his son, Jeffrey; he could be found every weekend watching the golf majors on television and traveled to many in-person events. Roy was a retired coal miner with the UMWA and spent his last years working as an Electrician for Watson Electrical in Raleigh, N.C., before retirement. He supported St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and made many charitable donations. He was also an avid gardener. His parents and son Jeffrey Scott Hurst preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Alice; sister Jean Wintz; daughters Rhonda (Michael) Lo Presti; Lori (Christopher) Tyburski; grandchildren Kari (James) Scruggs, Jessica (Alex) Olson, Alexa, and Sofia Lo Presti; great-grandchildren Paisley and Parker Scruggs; Avreigh and Everleigh Olson and a host of nieces and nephews. In honor of Roy's request, his remains have been cremated. Instead of flowers, the family would be honored with donations in memory of Roy to the American Cancer Society. The arrangements were entrusted to the Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, Virginia.