Sheila Kay Napier
SHEILA KAY NAPIER, 73, of Hewett, West Virginia, departed this life Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Sheila was born September 22, 1949, in Logan County, West Virginia, to the late Ancil and Lizzie Mae Baiden of Chapmanville, W.Va.

