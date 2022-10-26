SHEILA KAY NAPIER, 73, of Hewett, West Virginia, departed this life Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Sheila was born September 22, 1949, in Logan County, West Virginia, to the late Ancil and Lizzie Mae Baiden of Chapmanville, W.Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lee Napier, and the father of her children, David Lee "Gomer" Napier.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Amy (Brandon) Akers of Hewett, W.Va., and Johnathan David Napier of Pecks Mill, W.Va., and one granddaughter, the light of her life, Jada Nichole Akers, of Hewett, W.Va. Sheila further leaves behind two sisters, Bonnie Bowe of Chapmanville, W.Va., Teresa (Jeff) Babb of Chillicothe, Ohio, and two brothers, Ancil Baisden II of South Carolina and Randell (Vickie) Baisden of Davie, Fla.; and host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Sheila was a graduate of Logan High School and retired in December 2012 from the State of West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Sheila was smart, witty, kind and had a sense of humor like no other. Sheila enjoyed chatting with family and friends and most of all, spending time with her family. The biggest joy in her life was her granddaughter, Jada.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, it would have been Sheila's desire that everyone spend extra time with their loved ones.
Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.
In honor of Sheila's wishes, her remains will be cremated following the visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, West Virginia.
