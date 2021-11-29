ADA SHAMBLIN, 89, of Racine, W.Va., went to her heavenly home on November 22, 2021. She passed away in the comfort of her home, with her daughters by her side.
Ada was born September 25, 1932, in Cicerone, W.Va., to John Floyd Ashby and Dellie Pearl Moore. She was the seventh of eleven children and is survived by one very special sister, Garnet Whited of Elizabeth, W.Va. Ada is also survived by two daughters, Drema Shamblin of Racine and Kathy Hill of Mooresville, N.C., and a daughter-in-law, Sandy Shamblin of Drawdy. She was a loving grandmother of seven grandchildren, Brian Hubbard, Jodi Shamblin, Tonya Shamblin, Cody Vinson and Tyler Hill; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dellie Moore; her first husband, Virgil Shamblin of Racine, W.Va., and second husband, Jack Plumley of Marietta, Ohio; two children, Connie Hubbard of Beckley, W.Va., and Jesse Shamblin of Drawdy, W.Va.; and two granddaughters, Sarah Hubbard Wallace and Philicia Arin Hill.
Ada was saved at 14 years old and attended Toney’s Branch Freewill Baptist Church. She was a very hard worker who prided herself in her years of service as a custodian at Racine Grade School. She spent a lot of time crocheting and made hundreds of pot holders to share with loved ones. She was one of the best cooks/bakers around and even had her own cookbook printed. Her specialty was pies, and she loved sharing them with friends and family. That was how you knew she loved you. She loved all and was loved by all.
A special thank you to Hospice Care of Charleston, and a very special thank you to Melanie, Mary and Libby.
Service took place at 2 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Rev. Junior Perdue officiating. Burial followed in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, W.Va.
Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, masks were requested when attending the visitation and service.