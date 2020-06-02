Charles Henry Brown
09/30/37-12/17/19
CHARLES "BUDDY" BROWN passed away on December 17th, 2019, after a short illness. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a retiree of Ford Motor Company, Michigan. He survived by his wife, Nell Jo, brother James (Judy), brother-in-law Phillip (Malinda), his Aunt Phyllis, his children Gary, Sandra, Barbara (Rob), Billy and Dara (Patrick), and step-children Thurnie and Vicky. A proud and inspirational grandpa and great-grandpa who was dearly loved. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Virginia Brown, son Danny Brown, step-son Jack Cook, step-son Phillip Cook and sister-in-law Helen Brown. A military graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Logan, West Virginia.