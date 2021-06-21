AIRIEL SHAI WALLACE, 31, of Dingess, W.Va., daughter of Chastity and Mike Nichols, died June 17. Service at 2 p.m. June 21 at Cornerstone Christian Center, Dingess. Burial in Marcum Cemetery, Dingess. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 20 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
