ALBERT MAYWOOD CABELL, April 27, 1935 to June 18, 2020, of Chapmanville, W.Va., was the son of the late Albert and Lola Cabell. He passed away peacefully with family by his side at Boone Memorial Hospital on June 18, 2020. Maywood is survived by his loving wife, Geneva (Mays) Cabell; children: Deborah (Richard) Crosser, Sheila (Bill) Foster, Teresa Fouch, and Larry Fouch; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Sandra) Cabell; sister, Joann (Carl) Harmon; and sister-in-law Kim Cabell. Preceding him in death, besides his parents, are brothers, Johnny (Jessie), Sydny and Roger Cabell; sister, Sadie (Mack) Bryant; and grandson, Jordan Oliver Fouch. Maywood loved the Lord and sharing the Word of God. He was an avid gardener, who was well known for his love of the outdoors, and well-manicured lawn. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a devoted member of the Chapmanville Church of God, where he was Superintendent of Sunday School Services. He was also an integral part of creating the CCOG Food Pantry. He served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Korean War, earning his honorable discharge. He retired from I.B.E.W. Local Union #317 while being a member for 58 years. Per Maywood’s wishes, his remains will be cremated, and a Memorial Service is at 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., with John Mays and John E. Godby, Officiating. Following the service at the funeral home, military honors will be held at Maywood’s residence. Friends may call after 1 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va.