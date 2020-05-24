Essential reporting in volatile times.

ALEC MACKENZIE LEE GRIFFIN, 20, of Logan, W.Va., died May 18. Funeral service 3 p.m. May 26 at Sunbeam Chapel; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Face masks are requested, and social distancing observed. Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 