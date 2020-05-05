ALICE ADAMS, 80, of Harts, W.Va., widow of Dallas Adams, died May 4 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 7 at her home in Harts; burial in Johnie Adams Cemetery, Harts. Friends will be received after 2 p.m. May 6 at her home. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
