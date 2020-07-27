Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

ALICE ELLEN CHAMBERS PRICE, 74, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Jerry Garrett Price Sr., died July 26 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She was a teacher’s aide at West Chapmanville Grade School. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 29 at First Church of Christ, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. July 28 at the church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 