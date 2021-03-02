ALICE MAE INGRAM VANCE, 92, of Melville, formerly of Dehue, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, W.Va. Alice joined her husband, Ray, of over 56 years, who preceded her in death. Born July 9, 1928, in Minerva, Ky., she was the daughter of the late John William Ingram and Birdie Katherine Strausbaugh Ingram. Alice was a 1946 graduate of Logan High School and an accomplished student, winning a Spelling Bee in grade school and the Golden Horseshoe as an eighth grade West Virginia History Student. She retired from Dingess Rum Coal Company of Melville after 31 years of service as a secretary. Alice also served many years at the old Berman’s Jewelry Store in Logan as a clerk. She was a faithful member of the Yuma Church of Christ for many years, working on several church activities, such as treat trays and fruit baskets for shut-ins and the needy at Christmas. Alice enjoyed a long and good life. Some of the things she enjoyed down through the years with Ray were holidays with family, crocheting, watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and westerns on TV, tennis, biking and walking. She especially liked playing board games with her grandsons. She is survived by her son, Steve (Debby) Vance; two grandsons, Joseph (Ashley) Lyall and Jacob (Whitney) Lyall; three great-granddaughters, Savannah, Arissa and Avalyn; several nieces and nephews, her church family and other friends. Alice was a wonderful person loved by many and will be missed by nearly all who knew her. Funeral services at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2021, at the Yuma Church of Christ, with Rev. Denney Collins officiating. Friends and family may gather from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Pallbearers are Joseph Lyall, Jacob Lyall, Chipper Porter and Mark Porter, Gody Ball and Jim Ingram. Honorary pallbearer is Chris Vernatter. For email condolences go to www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.