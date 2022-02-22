Our beloved ALICE MARIE MATHIS passed away peacefully February 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones and with her dearest Tom at her side. Alice was born December 1, 1936, and was preceded in death by her mother, Allie Williamson Vance, and her son, Richard Allen Mathis. Alice, in her home, profession and community, never stopped teaching and learning. She graduated from Logan High School in 1954 and attended Marshall University and Morris Harvey College, now known as the University of Charleston. Alice taught school for 31 years in Logan County. Alice will be greatly missed by her husband of 65 years, Thomas F. Mathis; one daughter, Allyson Mathis; two sons, Michael (Meredith) Mathis and Brent Mathis. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Samantha (Travis) Dry, Kelli Mathis, Stephen Barker and Thomas Barker; great-grandchildren, Erick Curry, Jace Dry; and so many others whose lives she touched. Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. Alice rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, W.Va., with Pastor Vivie Marcum officiating.
Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, W.Va.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.