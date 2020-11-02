Essential reporting in volatile times.

ALMA DELORES STEVENS, 78, of Spencer, W.Va., wife of Troy Stevens Sr., died Oct. 31 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 4, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. 