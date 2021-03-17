AMY LYNN FITCH MOUNTS, 43 of Switzer, W.Va., died March 12. Cremation was chosen, and there are no services planned at the time. Collins Funeral Home of Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 3:39 am
