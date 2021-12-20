ANDREW CANTRELL Dec 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANDREW CANTRELL of Switzer, W.Va., died Dec. 13 in ARH Hospital. Memorial service from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 21 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags W.va. Switzer Andrew Cantrell Memorial Service Funeral Home Chapel Arh Hospital Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView