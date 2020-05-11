ANDREW JACKSON McKENZIE, 90, of Whitman, W.Va., died May 8 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 12, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Due to public health concerns, 25 people or fewer will be allowed in the funeral home. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. 