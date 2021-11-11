ANGELA DAWN ADAMS Nov 11, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANGELA DAWN ADAMS, 49, of Wilkinson, W.Va., died Nov. 2 at Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Collins Angela Dawn Adams W.va. Logan Regional Medical Center Arrangement Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView