ANGELA DAWN McKINNEY, 41, of Omar, W.Va., died May 6 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. May 11, Word of Life Church; burial in Chauncey Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. May 10 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- North-South football moving to July 10, pending approval
- This week in history
- Shelley Moore Capito: Counting on West Virginia
- While waiting for formal commencement, MU celebrates grads online
- W.Va. budget deficit grows to $198M as April revenue collection plummets
- WVU not planning to raise tuition; housing, food may cost 3% more; no decision on furloughs
- Seniors need to know about these tax credits
- Boone Memorial to reopen various services and procedures
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 46-year-old Logan man charged in relationship with teen girl
- Chapmanville man found with fentanyl-laced heroin and other drugs
- Two active cases of COVID-19, 13 cumulative, in Logan County
- Two CRHS seniors awarded University of Charleston's Innovation Scholarship
- Logan BOE sets new graduation dates
- Ethel man charged after drugs, cash seized by officers
- MARLENA MITCHEM ZERN
- Division 1 magistrate candidates discuss position responsibilities
- Barker, Tigers ready for football roll out
- Dr. Pamela Alderman named president of SWVCTC
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.