ANGELA DAWN McKINNEY, 41, of Omar, W.Va., died May 6 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. May 11, Word of Life Church; burial in Chauncey Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. May 10 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 