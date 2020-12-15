ANN GARCIA WORKMAN, 94, passed away November 28, 2020, due to illnesses related to Alzheimer's disease. She was born July 26, 1926, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Sixto and Josefa Garcia. She married the love of her life, Arson Workman, in September 1945, who preceded her in death in 2002. After their marriage, Ann and Arson moved to Harts Creek, West Virginia, and eventually settled in Logan, West Virginia, where they began to raise their family. Ann was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church where she served in the Altar Society. Ann was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge. Ann had many hobbies including quilting, gardening and flea marketing. She loved to cook, especially bake. She was renowned for her pies and was known throughout the land as the “Pie Lady.” She also loved country music, especially songs by George Strait. She traveled several times to see him perform in concert and met him backstage. Of course she baked something for him, too. In 2009, Ann moved to Denver, Colo., to be near family. She was very active in the Brighton Senior Center/Eagleview Adult Center. She loved playing bingo and bunco and enjoyed day trips and other activities there. Ann was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Brighton, Colo. In 2016, Ann moved into Applewood Our House, an assisted living/memory care community. She received kind and loving care by the many people who cared for her from her first day there until her last. Ann was a beloved member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Lakewood, Colo. Her church family was a source of great joy to her. Her love of family, including extended family, was contagious, having taught many how to show affection with her wonderful hugs and kisses. She was an anchor to family and friends, always ready to help whenever and wherever she could. She was such a strong woman to be such a tiny lady. Ann is survived by her three children, Annabel Silverstein of Woodbridge, Virginia, Jacqueline and her husband Nelson Ferguson of Denver, Colorado, and Arson (Michael) Workman of Atlanta, Georgia; four grandchildren, Nicole and her husband Jeremy Strimel of Charleston, West Virginia, Adam Ferguson of Dallas, Texas, Tayler Ann and her husband Nicholas Moore of Denver, Colorado, and Samara Ann Silverstein of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Ann Moore, named for her great-grandma Ann; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. All of these she loved with all her heart, and she held each one as precious. Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Arson Workman; brother, Edward Garcia; three sisters, Frances Robinson, Nora Herring and Josephine Moncier. Ann's love of her family was what motivated her throughout her life, always giving of herself for the benefit of those she loved, near and far. Hers was the embodiment of unconditional love. Ann will always be remembered as a selfless soul who had a quiet strength and a positive outlook on life. Ann Garcia Workman will be dearly missed, but will remain forever in our hearts. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, December 18, 2020, at 4 p.m. EST at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Lakewood, Colo. Livestreaming will be available at the following link https://youtu.be/uM3BOzxDxTg . Interment of ashes will be in Adams Workman Cemetery in Harts, W.Va., this summer.