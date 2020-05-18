Essential reporting in volatile times.

ANN JEANETTE LILLY, 75, of Leland, N.C., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born July 19, 1944, daughter of the late Leon and Beatrice Pill in Logan County, W.Va. Ann is survived by her husband of 45 years, John L. Lilly. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Margaret Long; brother, Kent (Angela) Pill; stepchildren, Christine E. Lilly-Holbrook, Steffani J. Larrmore and John Brian Lilly; stepgrandchildren, Christopher and Dakota Holbrook, Zackary Lilly; stepgreat-grandchildren, Lucas Holbrook and Jaxon Lilly. Ann J. Lilly will be laid to rest in Athens, W.Va., at a later date.