Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

ANNA GAYLE HARTMAN, 84, of Accoville, W.Va., died Nov. 12 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. Celebration of life 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Crown Freewill Baptist Church; Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the church; burial in Claypool Cemetery, Davin, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 