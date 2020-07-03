Essential reporting in volatile times.

ANNETTE MARIE NAPIER, 73, of Holden, W.Va., died July 1. Funeral service took place 1 p.m. July 3 at Cornerstone Family Fellowship Church; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation was 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 