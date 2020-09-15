Essential reporting in volatile times.

ARDITH LYNN HATFIELD, 61, of Madison Creek, W.Va., died Sept. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a caregiver for Pride Community Services. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 19, Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Brown Cemetery, Madison Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.