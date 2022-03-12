ARTHUR BELA “BILL” SIGMON, 71, of Olive Hill, KY, formerly of Logan, WV, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV. Bill was born October 1, 1950, in Welch, WV, to the late Arthur Frederick and Josephine Notchie Sigmon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Seth Aaron Sigmon, and a sister, Sandra Saunders. Bill graduated from Logan High School and attended Marshall University, Huntington, WV. Bill retired from surface mining as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the UMWA. Bill enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening, motorcycling and he especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved dogs. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Debra Dale Harwood Sigmon; two sons, Shade Sigmon and Shayne Sigmon, both of Olive Hill; a grandson, Anthony Grimsley of Covington, KY; a sister, Sue Austin of Asheville, NC; two brothers-in-law, Bill Saunders of Huntington, WV, and Doug Harwood of Logan, WV; and a host of extended family and friends who all mourn his passing. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at the East Carter County Memory Gardens, Grayson, KY, with Pastor Brian Bush officiating. Visitation for the family will begin at 11 a.m. and for the public at noon at the Malone Funeral Home, Grayson, KY. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.malonefuneralhome.com.