ASHLEY DENISE NELSON, 31, of Dingess, daughter of Anthony and Tracie Nelson, died Feb. 7. At her request there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements and cremation.
Updated: February 26, 2021 @ 1:56 am
