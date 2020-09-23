AVERY MULLINS, 89, of Bruno, W.Va., widower of Bertha Grimmett Mullins, died Sept. 21 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside service 3 p.m. Sept. 24, Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Godby, W.Va. Family and friends gather at 2:30 in the mausoleum. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
