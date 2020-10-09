AXEL ZION WHITE, infant son of Austin and Ashley White of Delbarton, W.Va., died Oct. 7 in Pikeville Medical Center. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
