Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

AXEL ZION WHITE, infant son of Austin and Ashley White of Delbarton, W.Va., died Oct. 7 in Pikeville Medical Center. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 