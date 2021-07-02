BARBARA ANN GILLENWATER, 85, of Peach Creek, W.Va., wife of Herman Gillenwater, died June 30 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 3 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
