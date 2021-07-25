BARBARA ANN MORRISON McNAB, passed peacefully on July 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Calvin McNab Jr.; her father, James Dallas Morrison; and her mother, Countess White Morrison. She is survived by her son, Dallas (Heather) McNab of Hurricane, W.Va., and her granddaughter, Alaina Katharine McNab of Savannah, Ga. She was born in Logan, W.Va., on December 1, 1928, and attended Logan High School, Ward-Belmont College in Nashville, Tenn., and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from West Virginia University. After graduation, she moved to Tampa, Fla., where she met her husband, Calvin. They returned to West Virginia in 1962, where she worked as a bookkeeper for Southern Public Service Company until she retired in 1999. Visitation on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with entombment at 2 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to ECCHO, 1038 Smith St., Milton, WV 25541. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.