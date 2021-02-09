On Thursday, January 21, 2021, BARBARA CAROL GLASS, 72, passed away in Humble, Texas. “Bobbie Carol” was born August 1, 1948, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Huey Moore and Mary Bevino Moore. Barbara graduated from Logan High School in 1966. On April 3, 1976, she married Eddie Ray Glass. She was a member of Cornerstone Family Fellowship in Whitman, W.Va. She worked for the United States Postal Service for over 38 years in Washington, D.C., Crosby, Texas, and Logan, West Virginia. She retired as a Postmaster. She was a frequent visitor to Tanzania, where her daughter lived. She was known for being vibrant and fun-loving. She never met a stranger and could quickly make friends wherever she went. She is beloved and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 44 years, Eddie Glass. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Marisa Bailey and husband Aaron of Geita, Tanzania; her grandchildren, Trey, Rayna, Faith and Caleb Bailey; and her brothers, Richard Moore of Logan, West Virginia, and Joseph Moore of Buffalo, West Virginia. A memorial service will be held February 20 at Cornerstone Family Fellowship in Whitman, W.Va. In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made to her church, Cornerstone Family Fellowship, PO Box K, Whitman, WV 25652.