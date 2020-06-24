BARBARA JEAN PORTER FERNANDEZ, 90, of Bolt, W.Va., died June 21. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life 1 p.m., June 24, at Krantz McNeely Funeral Home; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- WV Flames fall to Select team in doubleheader
- Logan County Board of Education holds public hearing for CEFP plan
- LCCEF awards grants to food bank and scholarship funds
- Long-awaited Mexican restaurant opens in Chapmanville
- Logan's home rule tax ordinance goes into effect July 1
- Logan names Lowes as 2020 Valedictorian
- WVU moves to fully mobile ticketing for 2020 football season
- WVU basketball: Mountaineers to play Purdue in Brooklyn as part of Hall of Fame Invitational
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Whitman woman charged after child found in back seat of hot vehicle
- Man arrested after blind man beaten, robbed at convenience store
- Two arrested in meth, heroin, coke and pot bust at Mallory
- Community raises nearly $14k in support of memorial skate park
- $95,000 to demolish old Earling Grade School, estimate says
- McNeely appointed as mayor of Chapmanville
- 65-year-old arrested in Blair/Sharples area on drug charges
- Zoning ordinance proposed for City of Logan
- Large amount of heroin/fentanyl mix found in Omar drug bust
- Long-awaited Mexican restaurant opens in Chapmanville
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.