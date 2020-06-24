Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBARA JEAN PORTER FERNANDEZ, 90, of Bolt, W.Va., died June 21. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life 1 p.m., June 24, at Krantz McNeely Funeral Home; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com