BARBARA NEACE, 80 of Mill Creek, W.Va., widow of Adrian Neace, died Nov. 13 at home. At Barbara’s request her friends and family held a private graveside service Nov. 15 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., was in charge of the arrangements.
Latest News
- A union leader is calling for WV classrooms to close for the rest of 2020. But state leaders say in-school spread is scarce.
- Marshall to cap basketball attendance at 1,300 for games in 2020-21
- Point Pleasant blanked by Oak Glen in opening round playoff game
- Prep football playoffs: Elkins knocks off No. 1 Sissonville 42-27
- Prep football playoffs: Poca, Tug Valley, others forfeit due to COVID counts
- Prep football playoffs: Herbert Hoover gets wild 34-33 AA win over Liberty Raleigh
- WVU football: Mountaineers roll past TCU 24-6
- Herd honors '75' with 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Two charged after being found with meth, fentanyl, Neurontin and Suboxone
- Peach Creek man accused of armed robbery
- Vietnam veteran's letter finds its way back to his son -- 50 years later
- WVSU initiative provides resources to grandparents raising grandchildren
- Logan County cases still rising, despite green color rating
- Clemens, Barnette, Wandling win in Logan County races
- Chapmanville's Anochili-Killen brings big energy to Herd lineup
- Both lanes of new boulevard bridge open for traffic
- Side of Ernie Sullins Apartments getting repaired
- LONNIE WELLS
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.