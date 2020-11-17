Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBARA NEACE, 80 of Mill Creek, W.Va., widow of Adrian Neace, died Nov. 13 at home. At Barbara’s request her friends and family held a private graveside service Nov. 15 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., was in charge of the arrangements.