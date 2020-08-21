BELVA THOMPSON BROWNING, 74, of Wilkinson, W.Va., died Aug. 19 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 22, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Duncan Fork, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
