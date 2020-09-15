BENJAMIN FRANKLIN MULLINS, 68, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Deborah Lois Collier Mullins, died Sept. 5. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 11, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 at the funeral home.
