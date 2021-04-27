Thank you for Reading.

BETHEL ALLEN BUTCHER, 80, of Shively, W.Va., husband of Brenda Belcher Butcher, died April 25 at home. Funeral service 6 p.m. April 27 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial at a later date in Bryant Butcher Cemetery, Shively. Visitation one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville. 

