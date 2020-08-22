Essential reporting in volatile times.

BETTY ANN STOWERS SULLINS, 83, of Barker’s Fork, W.Va., widow of William Sullins, died Aug. 21 at home. She was a CNA at Trinity Healthcare. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 23, Crossroads Community Church, Chapmanville, W.Va.; entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.