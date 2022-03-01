BETTY HENSLEY TONEY, 79, of Big Creek, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 20, 2022, leaving from Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Ky.
Born October 6, 1942, in Boone County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Noah and Erma Wheatley Hensley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Larry Brian Toney; three sisters, Ilene Hensley Day, Imogene Hensley Workman and Avonelle Hensley Wilson; and three brothers, Luther Hensley, Elmer Hensley and Otto Hensley.
Betty retired from the Big Creek Post Office, where she worked for many years as a postmaster. She was also a volunteer for the Logan Regional Medical Center Auxiliary for more than 20 years. A devout Christian, Betty enjoyed watching religious television programs daily. She was also an active member of the Red Hat Society and loved camping. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, Betty will be deeply missed by her family and those who loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Larry “Buzz” Toney; one daughter, Patricia Toney (Gregory) Myers of Big Creek, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Keili Jon (Bobby) Howard of Knoxville, Tenn., and Haley Anne Mays (Justin Preston) of Big Creek, W.Va.; one grandson, Brian Kage Toney of Charleston, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Zayden and Kellan Howard and Charleigh Noel Preston; one brother, Leroy Hensley of Chapmanville, W.Va.; and three sisters, Linda Hensley Eskins, Loretta Hensley (Sam) Pridemore and Brenda Hensley Workman, all of Chapmanville, W.Va. Additionally, Betty leaves behind many nieces and nephews along with a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, W.Va., with Greg Dalton officiating.
Burial followed in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Family and friends served as pallbearers.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.