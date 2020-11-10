BETTY JO ENDICOTT, 70, of Davin, W.Va., mother of Kevin Endicott of Mallory, W.Va., and Beverly Endicott of Davin, died Nov. 7 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a friends and family gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
