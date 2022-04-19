BETTY JO GILBERT, 79, passed away on April 16, 2022, in Somerset, Ky. Betty was born April 23, 1942, in Logan, W.Va., to the late John and Thelma Austin Cagigas. Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Somerset for many years. While working at the magistrate's office in Logan, Betty met the love of her life, Dave Gilbert, a WV State Trooper. After Dave attended an unforgettable Cagigas family gathering on Christmas Eve, they married the following May of 1966. They lived in Logan, W.Va., for several years then moved to Somerset, Ky. from 1971 to 1980 when Dave became a special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. When Dave was transferred to Indianapolis, Ind., they established a wonderful life for 23 years in Greenwood, Ind. During this time Betty worked as a librarian aide at West Grove Elementary, part of the Center Grove School system. For their retirement, she and Dave returned to Somerset, Ky., in 2003 which allowed them to be close to their grandchildren and her beloved sister and brother and their families. Always present at school events and extracurricular functions, Betty was known for always putting others first. Her greatest joy was providing a loving home and plenty of food for her family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dave, and her much-loved eldest brother Johnny Cagigas of Delbarton, W.Va. She is survived by her two daughters, Gina Wilson (Barry) of Somerset, Ky., and Susan Gilbert (Brian Henry) of Zionsville, Ind.; five grandchildren, John, Andrew, Renae, Boo and Nevaeh Wilson; known as the "baby sister," she is survived by her older siblings, brother Harold Cagigas (Norma) of Lexington, Ky., and sister Barbara Pelfrey of Somerset, Ky. Betty loved, and was loved, by many members of both the Cagigas and Gilbert families and she and Dave treasured the lifelong friendships they formed during their lives. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service immediately following on Tuesday, April 19 at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, Somerset, Ky., with the Pastor Bill Haynes officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. Gina and Susan would like to share a special thank you to family, friends and neighbors for their love and support. They would also like to thank Somerset Dialysis Center for the years of care they provided to their mother, as well as Lifeline Medical and Hospice of Lake Cumberland for their support in her final days. You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at the website www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Betty Gilbert.
