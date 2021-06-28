BETTY JO VANCE, 89, of Holden, W.Va., wife of Rev. John T. Vance, died June 26 in Trinity Healthcare of Logan. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 30 at 21 Holden Memorial Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 29 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.