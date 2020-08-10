Essential reporting in volatile times.

BILLY J. HATFIELD, 66, of Slick Rock, W.Va., died Aug. 6. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at his home; burial in Little Muncy Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting with arrangements. 