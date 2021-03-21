BILLY PAUL VANOVER, 72, of Combs Addition, husband of Priscilla “Cricket” Vanover, died March 18. He was as an electrician at area coal mines. Visitation 6-9 p.m. March 22 at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 23 at the funeral home with visitation one hour before. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
