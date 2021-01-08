BOBBIE JEAN DAVIS PROPST, HURON, OHIO
February 16, 1929 — January 4, 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of BOBBIE JEAN DAVIS PROPST, 91, just one month short of proudly celebrating her 92nd birthday, announce the peaceful passing of their mother from COVID-19 at Fireland Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, Ohio.
Born at Lyburn, West Virginia, in Logan County, to the late Robert Willis Davis and Laura Alice Hensley Davis, Bobbie was the eldest of their 11 children.
After attending Oceana High School, she spent her younger years working with buyers on the dry goods side at Yolyn and Orville Company Stores until she met the love of her life, John Hubert Propst. They were married on December 23, 1948, by the Reverend L.D. Chambers Jr.
Bobbie earned her certificate in bookkeeping from WV Vocational Training. Her job experiences include working as a Sarah Coventry representative beginning in 1970, winning many awards for her personal sales while building a loyal clientele throughout the tri-county. She also worked as a private caregiver for several years for a dear friend. In addition, she worked at Master Machine & Hydraulics for lifelong friend T.K. Killen and Arthur “Art” Kirkendoll, who later became a West Virginia Senator. She was so proud and honored to have received birthday cards from Senator Kirkendoll every year.
Bobbie’s interest was reading various genres of literature and history. She was skilled at crocheting and sewing quilts. She made certain that her family members and friends had one to remember her.
While raising her four children in early years at Rum Creek and later at Pecks Mill, she became a member of the Pecks Mill United Methodist Church in 1971. She later became a member of Toney Christian Fellowship in 1985 and then attended the Chapmanville United Baptist Church where she had been a member since 1990. After moving to Ohio, she attended Freedom Christian Fellowship and the Lighthouse Assembly churches. Through her church families, she made lifelong friendships and participated in many social events and fundraisers. She was well known for her “famous lemon, coconut and chocolate pies.”
In 1995, she retired and moved to Vermilion, Ohio, to be near her daughters and to live by the beautiful shores of Lake Erie at Harbourtown for 20 years before moving to Admiral’s Pointe in Huron.
Bobbie’s faith was tested many times with the death of husband, John, in 1977, an earlier loss of a baby daughter, Joyce Diane, to polio in 1951, her parents and siblings, brothers, Keith, Jim, Lowell, Curtis and Jerry, along with sisters, Jo, Ann and Judy. Although she and her son John David left this Earth on the same day, the family was comforted by the fact that neither one knew of each other’s passing.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her children, Patricia (Ronald) Rakes, Deborah (David) Tupis, Joanna Gidget (Fred C. Kochendoerfer) Propst. Her most cherished grandchildren, Christie (Roger) Bowen, Brian (Vicki) Maynard, David (Angie) Tupis, Jeffery Tupis, Kimberly (Mike Smith) Propst, John H. (Shawn) Propst, Joshua (Stacey) Messer, Autumn (Richard) Mantooth and Joseph (Kathryn) Messer; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Emily Tupis, Hannahmarie (Tim) Roesch, Justin (Persephanie Sanabria) Lewellen, Logan Bowen, Bethany and Everleigh Mantooth, Annabell, Alayna and Killian Messer, Lydia, Nora and Sarah Joyce Messer, Brandon and Alexis Hill, Riley Smith, Isabella and Gabriella Propst. Added blessings of great- great-grandchildren are Savannah, Scarlett, Emily and Gabriella Michel. Brother, Thomas (Kathryn) Davis, and sister, Alice Linda Davis Beardslee; brother-in-law, Ray (Shirley) Propst Jr.; sisters-in-law, Louise Propst, Shirley Davis, Vera Davis and Karen Davis; along with many nieces and nephews. Extended family members, Brenda Cooper, Fred P. Kochendoerfer, Eric, Lisa and Graden Kochendoerfer, whom she loved as her own.
We want to thank all the doctors and nurses of Firelands Regional Medical Center and extend our most heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of the COVID-19 unit who cared for our mother with so much loving care, compassion and empathy. These were true professionals who not only gave great loving care to our mother but who also took the time to care for us when we were unable to be with her.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be conducted by the Reverend Lonnie Berry of the Chapmanville United Baptist Church at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. A Celebration of Life is being planned when it is safe for all to gather. In lieu of flowers, Bobbie wanted donations made to the March of Dimes and American Transplant (Liver) Foundation.
A special thank you to Groff Funeral Home and Crematory in Sandusky, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 334 Crawley Creek Road, Chapmanville, W.Va.