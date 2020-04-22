BOBBY JOE COLLIER, 74, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Linda Elkins Collier, died April 21 in Specialty Select Hospital, Charleston. He retired from State Electric. Private family service 1 p.m. April 23 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanvile, W.Va. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page.
