BOBBY JOE SMITH, 79, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Dianna Smith, died June 17. He retired from the Mingo County Department of Highways. Memorial service will be at noon June 21 at Nolan Church of God Acts 20:28. Visitation will be one hour before service. Arrangements are with Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.

